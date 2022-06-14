Report: It “appears likely” Roger Goodell will testify before Oversight Committee on June 22

Getty Images

Eight days from now, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform will conduct a hearing regarding workplace issues at the Washington Commanders, the ensuing investigation of those issues, and the league’s effort to conceal the findings and recommendations. Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been asked to appear and testify.

Jarrett Bell of USA Today reports that it “appears likely” Goodell will accept the invitation. No official announcement has been made.

Bell adds that NFL representatives have had “constructive talks” with the Committee since the invitation was sent earlier this month.

The league had hoped it could avoid a public hearing entirely. Now that the hearing will indeed occur, the challenge becomes minimizing the potential P.R. fallout from the repeated grilling of Goodell by the various members of the Committee.

As previously explained, it won’t be easy for Goodell. In a press-conference setting, Goodell can slip from one topic, one questioner to the next. In the setting of a Congressional hearing, Goodell won’t be able to hide behind a deft non-answer while pivoting to a new topic from a new reporter. He’ll have to answer the questions.

And it quite possibly will only be him. Bell reports that there has been “no indication” that Snyder will testify.

It would be fitting. Goodell makes more than $60 million per year in part because he runs public interference for his constituents, the NFL’s 32 owners. On June 22, he’ll likely be running interference for the most notorious of those who employ and pay Goodell.