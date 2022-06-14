Report: Robert Quinn not expected at Bears minicamp

Getty Images

Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn was the subject of trade rumors in April and that topic is likely to come up again this summer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Quinn is not expected to take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. There’s no word on whether in is an excused or unexcused absence for the veteran edge defender.

Quinn said in April that he was not looking to jump to another team, but referenced the Khalil Mack trade and said he didn’t like the term rebuilding as the Bears move forward with a new head coach and General Manager. That was followed by a report that the Bears were not actively shopping Quinn and that wasn’t stopping other teams from monitoring the situation to see if Quinn would be moved.

Quinn had 18.5 sacks for the Bears last season, so it is no surprise that other teams would have interest in adding him to their pass rush. We’ll see if someone makes the Bears the right offer in the coming weeks.