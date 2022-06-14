Richard Sherman officially joins the Amazon Thursday night production

Getty Images

In what essentially amounts to an announcement of his retirement from playing football, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman officially has joined Amazon’s Thursday Night Football production.

Sherman joins Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez as the two formally-announced analysts the Thursday night pregame, halftime, and postgame broadcasts. Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly will be added as well, and Fox’s Charissa Thompson reportedly will host.

The pre-, half, and postgame crew will travel to every game site.

Sherman played for the Seahawks, 49ers, and Buccaneers. Although he has not officially said he’s done playing, this development presumably means the door has closed on his playing career.