Robbie Anderson’s hip soreness keeps him from doing much

Robbie Anderson reported for the Panthers’ mandatory minicamp, but the receiver didn’t do much.

He participated in individual drills before leaving the field and missing team drills.

“He hasn’t been around, so not going to do too much with him. He came in with a little bit of hip soreness,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “He’s an older player. He’s played a long time. Just good to get him here, get him moving around.”

Over the weekend, Anderson tweeted, and then later deleted, that he was considering retirement. Rhule didn’t seem to take the social media post seriously.

“I don’t pay attention to anybody’s tweets. People tweet what they want,” said Rhule, who coached Anderson at Temple. “Even when I was a college coach for a long time, I’ve learned — I just let things slide. I have great conversations with players. I usually know where they’re at with everything.”

Anderson, 29, caught 53 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns last season, his second in Carolina.