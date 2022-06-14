Rodney Hudson skips mandatory minicamp, as an unexcused absence

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up for the team’s mandatory minicamp. The guy who snaps him the ball did not.

Coach Kliff Kingbury told reporters on Tuesday that center Rodney Hudson isn’t present for the mandatory minicamp. Kingsbury said that the absence is unexcused.

Kingsbury said they’re working through an issue with Hudson. Kingsbury declined to elaborate.

Hudson signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals in 2021. He’s due to earn $10.85 million in 2022.

Players who skip the annual three-day mandatory camp are subject of total fines in the range of $100,000.

The 32-year-old Hudson (he turns 33 next month) spent four years with the Chiefs and five with the Raiders, before joining the Cardinals in March 2021.