Ron Rivera: Jack Del Rio’s comments became a distraction

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera held a press conference on Tuesday morning before the team opened its three-day mandatory minicamp and the $100,000 fine he issued to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio last week was the first topic of conversation.

Rivera opened the press conference by discussing his conversations with Del Rio about the coordinator’s tweet calling the January 6 attack on the Capitol a “dust-up” and comparing it to the reaction to George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

Rivera said that he spoke to Del Rio last week and again on Tuesday morning. He declined to address the content of those conversations, but said that the issue wasn’t Del Rio’s ability to speak freely but the fallout from the comments on the team.

“This is about the impact on the team and the distraction it’s become,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

Del Rio subsequently deleted his Twitter account and Rivera said that was Del Rio’s decision rather than a team demand.

Rivera said that Del Rio also addressed the team on Tuesday morning and had side conversations with individual players before moving on to other matters.