Ron Rivera thinks contract talks with Terry McLaurin are heading in the right direction

Getty Images

The Commanders are beginning their mandatory minicamp today, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the only player not in attendance. Coach Ron Rivera is not overly concerned.

Rivera said today that the team and McLaurin’s camp are negotiating a new contract, and he sounded confident that a deal to everyone’s liking will get done well before the season.

“I believe we’re headed in the right direction,” Rivera said.

Although McLaurin and new quarterback Carson Wentz aren’t getting any work together, Rivera said he doesn’t think that’s going to be a problem for the Commanders this season. And he said there’s no animosity with McLaurin trying to maximize his value as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract.

“We understand what Terry is trying to do,” Rivera said.

In three seasons in Washington, McLaurin has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s the Commanders’ best offensive playmaker, and they expect to get a contract done that keeps him around for years to come.