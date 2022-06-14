Ryan Ramczyk “feeling pretty confident” he’s past knee injury

Getty Images

The Saints signed right tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year extension before last season and part of the reason for that was the consistency that he’d shown over his first four seasons.

Ramczyk never missed a game due to injury before last season, but things went haywire on that front on the Saints started playing. Ramczyk missed seven games with a knee injury and played in others at less than 100 percent.

Ramczyk said that there were points where he thought the knee was well enough to play, but “it was like just not there” when he got on the field. He avoided surgery and has spent the offseason strengthening the muscles around the knee in a program that he thinks has finally put him back on track.

“It’s feeling a lot better now, so I’m feeling pretty confident going into this year,” Ramczyk said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

With a rookie at left tackle and quarterback Jameis Winston coming off a torn ACL, getting the past stability that Ramczyk provided back in the lineup would be a welcome development in New Orleans.