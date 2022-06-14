Sauce Gardner paid $50,000 to D.J. Reed to wear No. 1 jersey

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 14, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft
Getty Images

Jets first-round rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner wore the No. 1 jersey in college at Cincinnati, and he wanted to wear it with the Jets as well. That was lucky for teammate D.J. Reed.

A month before Gardner was drafted, Reed signed a free agent contract with the Jets and chose the No. 1 jersey, even though he hadn’t worn it for his two previous teams, with the 49ers and Seahawks. That gave Reed first dibs on No. 1.

Today, Gardner confirmed that he will wear No. 1, and that he paid Reed $50,000 for the privilege.

That’s a lot of money, but Gardner got a four-year, $33 million fully guaranteed contract as the fourth overall pick in the draft, so he can certainly afford it.

5 responses to “Sauce Gardner paid $50,000 to D.J. Reed to wear No. 1 jersey

  1. Already wasting his money…. He’ll be broke within a year of getting out of the league

  4. Not sure if that was pure luck you requested the #1 jersey DJ REED or some really great foresight the #1 pick would want it . If so, well played sir, well played!!!!

  5. I wonder if he knows how much he has to make to clear $50K. (agent/manager/taxes/etc)

