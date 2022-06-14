“Time will tell” if David Bakhtiari is ready to go at Packers training camp

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari only played one game during the 2021 season as a result of complications involved with his recovery from a torn ACL suffered at the end of the previous season and continued concerns about his health have led the team to keep him off the field during the offseason program.

It’s also kept head coach Matt LaFleur from committing to having Bakhtiari in the mix when the team starts training camp this summer. LaFleur expressed some optimism about Bakhtiari’s readiness on Tuesday, but tempered it by noting that the team anticipated him being able to play more than he did last year as well.

“Time will tell,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but, you know, we did last year as well. I think time will tell. We feel good about the work he’s put in and where he’s at.”

The Packers turned to Elgton Jenkins at left guard for much of last season, but tore his ACL in November and his own outlook for camp and the start of the season remains unclear as well.