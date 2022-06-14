Travon Walker sets sights on break Josh Allen’s Jaguars rookie sack record

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said recently that the team sees first overall pick Travon Walker “being a force” off the edge as an outside linebacker in their defense.

Walker is setting his sights on proving Caldwell correct right off the bat. Walker spoke to reporters from Jacksonville’s minicamp on Monday and said that outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey has told him to set objectives for the coming season because he “just wants me to improve and chase my dreams.”

One of those dreams is to supplant teammate Josh Allen as the franchise’s rookie sack leader. Allen had 10.5 in 2019 and Walker believes he can come up with more.

“I know I can get it done,” Walker said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Yes sir. God gave me the length to use my long arms, so why not use it.”

The Jaguars made Walker the first overall pick because they believe his upside is higher than that of other players who put up bigger numbers in college. Beating Allen’s record would go a long way toward making them look right.