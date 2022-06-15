Calais Campbell: The Ravens are on the cusp of something great

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell elected to re-sign with the Ravens this offseason on a two-year deal, which may or may not take him to the end of his playing career.

Campbell, who turns 36 in September, has spent the last two seasons of his storied career with Baltimore, playing 27 games for the franchise. He was on the field for 57 percent of the club’s defensive snaps last year, recording 49 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.

At the Ravens’ mandatory minicamp this week, he said he weighed his options but felt like the organization fits him well.

“I want to be a champion,” Campbell said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s website. “And I think that’s a big reason why I feel like Baltimore brought me back. I think we have unfinished business. This team and where we’re at, I think we were so close, even though we didn’t make the playoffs last year. But if you really watch this team and see how we fought and how we competed, this team is on the cusp of something great, and I just can’t wait to go back to battle with my guys.”

The Ravens dealt with a bevy of injury issues in 2021, from losing their running backs room, to several defensive backs, to quarterback Lamar Jackson at the end of the season with a bone bruise.

Even as the club traded receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, if Baltimore can stay healthy in 2022, the team should have a good chance to bounce back with a winning season.