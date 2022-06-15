Derrick Henry motivated by doubts he is same back he was before foot injury

Getty Images

Running back Derrick Henry discussed the prospect of a contract extension when he spoke to reporters from Titans minicamp on Tuesday and he also touched on one of the reasons why there might be hesitation about a new deal on the team’s side.

Henry missed the final nine games of the regular season with a foot injury before returning for Tennessee’s playoff loss to the Bengals. Henry did not play to his usual level in that game, which is understandable given the layoff but also provided a reason for some to doubt that he’d get back to that level in the future.

Henry said his foot feels good right now and that he’ll take any doubt as motivational material in 2022.

“I get motivated by anything,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “Someone could motivate me and wouldn’t even know it. . . . The doubters, whatever they want to be, I am definitely motivated and ready to go. We’re going to see.”

If Henry bounces all the way back, a longer stay in Tennessee will become a likelier outcome and the Titans’ chances of making a longer run in this year’s postseason will look better as well.