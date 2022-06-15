Jameis WInston: Jarvis Landry is a baller who knows how to get open

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints signed receiver Jarvis Landry just over a month ago, giving quarterback Jameis Winston another veteran target.

Though it’s still the offseason program, Winston and Landry have already started to establish a strong connection. Winston told reporters on Wednesday that Landry does a good job of making himself available on the field.

“I think that’s one thing about having a veteran guy with great savvy — he’s just a baller who knows how to get open,” Winston said. “I really admire that so much about him because it’s a part of that where — that’s the receiver’s job. Hey, get open. No matter how detailed the route is or the specific coverage, when you find a way to get open, you get the ball.”

Landry recently said that Winston was one of the reasons why he elected to sign with New Orleans, complimenting Winston’s leadership.

Turning 30 in November, Landry was selected as a Pro Bowler each year from 2015-2019. He dealt with a knee injury last season, catching 52 passes for 570 yards with two touchdowns.