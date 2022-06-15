Jeffery Simmons: I’m here to play football, I have people to handle my contract

Getty Images

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons didn’t attend voluntary workouts with the team this offseason, but said on Wednesday that the lines of communication with the club remained open while he was working out on his own.

Simmons said that he’s discussed a plan to prepare for the season with head coach Mike Vrabel and others in the organization while adding that his absence wasn’t part of a push to land a contract extension. Simmons is eligible for one this offseason, but told reporters that he isn’t focused on his contract at the moment.

“I’m here to play football. I’ve got a team around me that handles my contract situations and my future. I’m focused on training, on getting ready for the season,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

The Titans have picked up their option on Simmons’ contract for the 2023 season, so contract talks may not move front and center immediately. Given his continued growth as a player, it seems likely that they’ll happen at some point in the not too distant future.