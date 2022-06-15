Joe Burrow: I haven’t thought much about my second contract

USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow is part of a strong group of young quarterbacks that should have the league in good hands well into the future.

And by this time next year, Burrow’s hands may be filled with cash after a lucrative new deal.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Burrow will be eligible for a second contract once the Bengals’ 2022 season is over. During the team’s minicamp this week, Burrow was asked if he thinks about what he might make on an extension given the numbers from the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Burrow said it’s not at the top of his mind.

“I mean the market is just exploding. It’s crazy the number that these guys are putting up and I think it’s well deserved,” Burrow said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They’re being paid accordingly. But I’m not worried about [it]. I like to make jokes about it, but really, I haven’t thought about it much right now.”

Whether he’s thinking about it or not, Cincinnati is surely preparing to offer Burrow the kind of long-term extension that will put the quarterback’s pay among the top QBs in the league. Whether that happens in 2023 or later remains to be seen.

Burrow led the league with a 70.4 percent completion rate in 2021. He threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to lead the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 and their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.