Joey Bosa: “It’s amazing” to have Khalil Mack as a teammate

USA Today

Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa couldn’t be happier to have Khalil Mack on the other side of the line.

“It’s amazing. Just to have another guy like that to lean on, to look at,” Bosa said of Mack. “He’s great to talk to. Along with that, he’s obviously an unbelievable player, so having a guy like that on the other side is going to be really fun.”

Bosa said he has long looked up to Mack and thinks he’s going to be a great teammate.

“He’s the guy that I feel like, early on, he was one of the guys I looked at and was like, ‘Dang, I have to compare to these guys? I can’t do that.’ But, obviously, I’ve really worked hard to kind of get to that point,” Bosa said. “I think we complement each other really well. We rush really differently, so we’ve been bouncing ideas off of each other, just talking technique because we really have two pretty distinct styles of rushing. Obviously, we’re not going to totally switch up what we do, but if we could learn something here and there from each other — just a guy with experience like that, I’m really excited just get out there and see what it’s like together.”

Bosa said he heard about the trade for Mack from his brother, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, and immediately was fired up to get ready for the season.

“I think my brother said something about it. I was like, ‘Woah, let’s work out now,'” Bosa said.