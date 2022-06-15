John Harbaugh: We have a lot of confidence in Rashod Bateman

Getty Images

The Ravens drafted receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round last year as part of the effort to boost their passing game.

Bateman dealt with a groin injury that kept him out of the early portion of the season. But in 12 games with four starts, he finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown. He was third on the team in both catches and yards.

But now that the Ravens have traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, Bateman has become even more important to Baltimore’s offense.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Bateman should be able to handle it.

“We have a lot of confidence in Rashod Bateman,” Harbaugh said in his Tuesday press conference. “I have a lot of confidence in those guys, because I’ve seen them work out here every day. I mean, it’s up to them to go make a name for themselves; they’ve got to go do that. So, that’s something I’ll be excited to watch, [and] I can’t wait to see it.

“But he’s getting extra time on the field, as you can see, on his own. So, I just love the way he’s working, and really all of those guys, and I can’t wait to see them when the time comes.”

Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews are slated to be quarterback Lamar Jackson’s primary targets this season. Of the rest of the team’s receivers, Devin Duvernay — who was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a returner in 2021 — has the most experience. He caught 33 passes for 272 yards with a pair of TDs last year.