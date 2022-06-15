Julian Edelman not ruling out a comeback

Getty Images

Julian Edelman announced his retirement last year after 12 seasons with the Patriots, but he’s now leaving the door open to potentially returning.

Asked at an appearance in Croatia if he would come out of retirement to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, Edelman didn’t rule it out.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said, via the New York Post. “That’s called a little teaser. We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know.”

Edelman indicated, however, that if he did play again, it would more likely be in New England.

“I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever,” Edelman said.

Realistically, it seems like a long shot that the 36-year-old Edelman has much to offer an NFL team at this point. But if there’s a team that wants to invite him to training camp, he sounds open to answering the call.