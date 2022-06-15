Khalil Mack calls Week 1 vs. Raiders “just another game”

Getty Images

Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack will be facing his former team in Week One when the Raiders come to town, but he says there’s no extra motivation.

Mack said he knows Raiders fans won’t be cheering for him anymore, but his sole focus is on getting ready with his own team.

“It’s just another game, but also understanding that I’ve heard that crowd cheer me on. Now, I’m going to hear the crowd boo us. It’s a full-circle moment. I’m just looking forward to having fun and playing football again,” Mack said.

Mack was drafted by the Raiders in 2014 and played for them until he was traded to the Bears in 2018. The Bears traded him to the Chargers this offseason. The Chargers do not play the Bears this season.