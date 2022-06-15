Marcus Davenport had top of pinky finger amputated, and shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Saints pass rusher Marcus Davenport had a rough offseason.

Davenport revealed today that he had to have the top of his left pinky finger amputated. He said he first injured the finger in college, had a plate inserted in 2021, and the plate broke and caused an infection. Ultimately, it was decided that the best way to fix it was the Ronnie Lott way.

And Davenport also had offseason surgery on his right shoulder.

The Saints traded two first-round picks and a fifth-round pick for the right to take Davenport in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, and he’s heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He’d like to get healthy, stay healthy and hit free agency next year coming off a big season. He expects to be healthy for training camp.