Marcus Williams limited at Ravens’ minicamp, John Harbaugh says it’s “nothing major”

Ravens safety Marcus Williams wasn’t participating in team drills at Baltimore’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound overly concerned.

“He’s working through some physical things, kind of working his way in,” Harbaugh said. “There are certain guys that have issues that they’re dealing with that they’re going at the pace they can. Nothing major, just part of that process this time of year, I’d say.”

Williams was the Ravens’ biggest free agent signing this offseason, getting a five-year, $70 million contract. The Ravens expect him to make a major impact on their defense.

A second-round pick of the Saints in 2017, Williams played the 2021 season on the franchise tag, but the Saints decided they couldn’t afford his cap hit this year and let him walk.