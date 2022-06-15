Mecole Hardman: I really don’t feel pressure, it’s just me having to step up

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman missed some practice time after hurting his hamstring last week, but he’s recovered enough to return to the field during this week’s minicamp.

That allows him a chance to continue growing into the new role in the offense that has developed since the trade of Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins earlier this offseason. On Tuesday, Hardman noted that the Chiefs “still have the best quarterback in the NFL, the best tight end in the NFL” and will be leaning on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as their offensive drivers.

As a result, Hardman says he isn’t feeling great pressure as he moves into his fourth NFL season.

“I don’t feel no pressure,” Hardman said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “I just think it’s one of those things, it’s like a next-man-up mentality. As far as like pressure-wise, I really don’t feel it. I think it’s just me having to step up and be a better overall player than I’ve been the last three years. I don’t feel no pressure.”

New additions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, and second-round pick Skyy Moore round out a receiver group that figures to share the wealth more than the Chiefs have seen in the past. That should make it easier for Hardman to feel extra weight on his shoulders as well and the Chiefs hope it will allow their offense to keep rolling without a snag.