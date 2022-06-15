Mekhi Becton vows to make haters “eat their words”

USA TODAY Sports

Mekhi Becton‘s choice of dress for Wednesday’s media availability was intentional. The Jets offensive tackle’s blue T-shirt read: Big Bust. Fat, lazy, out of shape, injury prone, bum, sucks, overweight.

After playing only one game in 2021 because of injuries, the 11th overall choice in 2020 has heard the negativity about him outside the organization.

“I don’t understand why,” Becton said in his first interview since last September, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “It’s all good, though. I’m going to make them eat their words.”

Becton has played only 15 of 33 possible games in his two seasons because of injuries, including an MCL sprain and dislocated kneecap on his 48th snap of the 2021 season. He has faced questions about his fitness level, and he stayed in the Dallas area working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather for the team’s voluntary offseason work.

George Fant played well at left tackle in Becton’s stead last season, prompting speculation that maybe the Jets would try Becton at right tackle.

“We’re all aware of the talent he possesses, the size, the athleticism, the physicality, all of it and he’s really smart,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Having him on the offensive line to move people off their spot so the running back has running lanes and the quarterback can sit in the pocket and buy a hitch. So yeah, he’s important. If he takes care of business like we know he can, he can be transcendent.”