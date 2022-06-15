Minkah Fitzpatrick agrees to four-year extension with Steelers

Getty Images

One of the top priorities on new Steelers General Manager Omar Khan’s to-do list was dealing with negotiations on a contract extension with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and things have turned out well on that front.

Fitzpatrick has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth over $18.4 million per season with $36 million guaranteed at signing.

That’s the highest annual average salary and the most money guaranteed at signing for any safety in the league.

Fitzpatrick was a 2018 first-round pick by the Dolphins who was traded to the Steelers in 2019 after requesting a move because he felt Miami was playing him out of position. The change in scenery worked out well as Fitzpatrick made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers.

Last season didn’t result in the same accolades, but Fitzpatrick still posted 124 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to help the Steelers to the playoffs. Wednesday’s agreement makes it clear that the Steelers believe more of the same is coming in the future.