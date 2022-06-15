Minkah Fitzpatrick agrees to four-year extension with Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2022, 12:08 PM EDT
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts
Getty Images

One of the top priorities on new Steelers General Manager Omar Khan’s to-do list was dealing with negotiations on a contract extension with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and things have turned out well on that front.

Fitzpatrick has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth over $18.4 million per season with $36 million guaranteed at signing.

That’s the highest annual average salary and the most money guaranteed at signing for any safety in the league.

Fitzpatrick was a 2018 first-round pick by the Dolphins who was traded to the Steelers in 2019 after requesting a move because he felt Miami was playing him out of position. The change in scenery worked out well as Fitzpatrick made the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons with the Steelers.

Last season didn’t result in the same accolades, but Fitzpatrick still posted 124 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery to help the Steelers to the playoffs. Wednesday’s agreement makes it clear that the Steelers believe more of the same is coming in the future.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Minkah Fitzpatrick agrees to four-year extension with Steelers

  2. Yikes. Brutal contract.

    Jamal Adams for free safeties. That’s why when you deal for a player for a 1st rd pick like that, you don’t wait and lose leverage on the market like Pitt just did.

    They’re rebuilding and now overpaying both Watt and Fitzpatrick due to gaffes elsewhere like aging DTs in Tuitt and Heyward that they’ve ignored for years and horrible draft picks like Bud Dupree and now trading up for Devin Bush as an outright bust yet again at linebacker.

    I don’t get why fans of teams root for using draft picks and overpaying at the same time. It’s doubling down in a negative way on your assets.

  4. Once you start paying that rookie QB salary instead of Ben’s salary you can get deals like this done. He’s a stud, not happy to see him remaining in the AFC North for 4 more years.

  5. Great signing. The Steeler faithful love Minkah. He’s not the malcontent that complainers made him out to be. Now he’s just got to get those picks back up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.