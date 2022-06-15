Report: Myles Garrett didn’t join Browns in Hall of Fame tour, adhering to his personal policy

USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett declared before his first career NFL game that he would not set foot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame until he earned induction. Only in his sixth season, the Browns edge rusher isn’t there yet.

So, Garrett made the trip with the team to Canton on Wednesday. He participated in the mandatory minicamp practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. But Garrett did not tour the Hall of Fame with teammates, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

“Those type of things I will keep internal, but I understand his feelings on that,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked whether Garrett would accompany the team on the tour.

Garrett, 26, reiterated his personal policy about the Hall of Fame on Friday and hoped Stefanski would let him sit out the visit.

“Honestly, I don’t want to go [to the Hall],” Garrett said, via Ulrich. “I’ve kept myself from going because I don’t want to go until I’m in it. Until I have my face in it, I don’t want to go. If we go as a team and Kevin says, ‘I want you to go,’ that’s fair play. But I’m not trying to go until they have me in there for good.”

Garrett, the No. 1 overall choice in 2017, twice has earned All-Pro and three times has made the Pro Bowl. He has 58.5 sacks, including a career-high 16 in 2021, in 68 regular-season games.