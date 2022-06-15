Robbie Anderson says Baker Mayfield tweet was meant as support for Sam Darnold

USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Anderson said he doesn’t know Baker Mayfield, and the Panthers receiver doesn’t have anything against the Browns quarterback.

Anderson’s tweet last month opposing a Panthers’ trade for Mayfield was more about Sam Darnold than Mayfield, Anderson said Wednesday.

“Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it,” Anderson said. “Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in a sense. You know what I’m saying? That’s it.

“I mean, that’s my quarterback. I’ve got to make him right and stand up for him.”

Anderson responded to a fan on Instagram about the Panthers being the most likely destination for Mayfield. “Nooooo,” Anderson wrote before later deleting it.

“I said what I said. That’s just my thinking out loud. My thought,” Anderson said.

Mayfield still could land in Carolina via a trade, and Anderson’s reaction to the possibility was less negative Wednesday.

“It would be what it is, you know,” Anderson said.

Anderson spent two years with Darnold with the Jets, and last season, the two were together with the Panthers.