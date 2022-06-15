Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson doesn’t need to be Tom Brady this year, needs to continue growing

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT
New York Jets Mandatory Minicamp
The Jets drafted quarterback Zach Wilson second overall in 2021 with the hope that he’ll develop into an elite NFL quarterback, but head coach Robert Saleh isn’t expecting that to be an overnight occurrence.

Wilson missed time with injuries and struggled for much of the time he was on the field as a rookie, but his performances perked up at the end of the year to provide some hope of better days ahead. The Jets then added a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball this offseason as part of the plan to set Wilson up for a second-year leap.

On Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh said the team believes there’s “no limit” to Wilson’s potential while adding that the team wasn’t expecting him to reach the ultimate ceiling for NFL quarterbacks this season.

“He doesn’t need to be Tom Brady this year,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “Now if he ends up being that, that’s awesome. But that’s not the expectation. The expectation is for him to continue to climb that mountain that’s quarterback play in this league.”

Saleh said it has been “a really productive offseason” for Wilson, but no one will remember that if the regular season doesn’t play out the same way.

2 responses to “Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson doesn’t need to be Tom Brady this year, needs to continue growing

  1. Holy delusion. Anyone who watched this clueless kid last year knows what his future is. He was terrible like Darnold.

  2. Sounds pretty reasonable. With the talent he now has around him and a good young OC and progressive offensive system in place, continued improvement is expected for Zach but no reason for Saleh to go the Tyreek Hill route and make ridiculous statements about such a young QB like this.

