Roger Goodell will testify before the House Oversight Committee next week, appearing virtually

Getty Images

The Commissioner will be showing up. Sort of.

According to the NFL, Roger Goodell has accepted the invitation from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform to testify at a June 22 hearing. However, he won’t be grilled in person. He’ll appear virtually.

“The Oversight Committee was notified this afternoon that Commissioner Goodell has accepted the invitation,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said via email. “He will appear virtually.”

That won’t really change anything. He’ll still be subject to aggressive questioning, on the Commanders investigation, the flimsy reasoning for not sharing information learned during the investigation, the inexplicable decision to not seek recommendations from attorney Beth Wilkinson, and whatever else the members of the Committees ask him about — from Deshaun Watson to Stephen Ross to Jon Gruden to the league’s insistence on in-house arbitration (hey, I didn’t call it a secret, rigged kangaroo court), and anything else that may come up.

But it will seem far less dramatic with Goodell not in the room, sitting across from a panel of representatives who won’t respond to any non-answer he may offer by moving on to the next topic, but by telling him that he didn’t answer the question.