Ron Rivera says Chase Young “more than likely” will begin training camp on PUP

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT
Washington Football Team Training Camp
Getty Images

Chase Young‘s rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament is going “as planned.”

But Commanders coach Ron Rivera told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Wednesday that Young “more than likely” will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

That was expected given Young’s injury happened in a Nov. 14 game.

Young, the 2020 defensive rookie of the year, ended last season with 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in nine games.

His return will provide a boost to a defensive line that could rank among the best in the NFL with Young and Montez Sweat at end and Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen at tackle. Payne, though, is seeking a contract extension, and word is the team won’t give him one, which the Commanders perhaps signaled when they drafted Phidarian Mathis in the second round.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Ron Rivera says Chase Young “more than likely” will begin training camp on PUP

  1. If they were smart they wouldn’t play Chase Young until week one and keep him on a very limited snap count until November.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.