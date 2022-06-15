Ron Rivera says Chase Young “more than likely” will begin training camp on PUP

Getty Images

Chase Young‘s rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament is going “as planned.”

But Commanders coach Ron Rivera told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Wednesday that Young “more than likely” will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

That was expected given Young’s injury happened in a Nov. 14 game.

Young, the 2020 defensive rookie of the year, ended last season with 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in nine games.

His return will provide a boost to a defensive line that could rank among the best in the NFL with Young and Montez Sweat at end and Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen at tackle. Payne, though, is seeking a contract extension, and word is the team won’t give him one, which the Commanders perhaps signaled when they drafted Phidarian Mathis in the second round.