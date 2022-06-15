Ron Rivera: We’re not trading Terry McLaurin

Getty Images

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is holding out of minicamp while he negotiates for a new contract, but coach Ron Rivera says there’s no chance of McLaurin playing elsewhere this season.

Rivera said today that a trade is not even something the Commanders would entertain.

“We’re not trading Terry,” Rivera said.

That sounds emphatic, but then again Titans coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson said they weren’t going to trade wide receiver A.J. Brown shortly before they did trade Brown. Just because a coach says a player isn’t going to be traded, that doesn’t mean the player really won’t be traded.

But Rivera also reiterated what he said yesterday, that negotiations are heading in the right direction and it’s just a matter of time before the sides come to a deal. The Commanders sound committed to McLaurin, and willing to sign him to a contract that makes him among the highest-paid receivers in football.