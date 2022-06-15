Ronald Jones sees “a 1-2-3 punch” in Chiefs backfield

Getty Images

One of the main talking points about the Chiefs offense this offseason has been that it will feature more pieces than in the past couple of years.

The main reason for that view is the impact the trade of Tyreek Hill will have on the wide receiver group, but that’s not the only place where a committee is in place. The Chiefs signed Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon to go with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield and Jones believes there’s going to be enough work to keep everyone busy.

“A one-two-three punch, if you will, is our group. . . . It’s going to take more than one guy,” Jones said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “I think that’s what they’re looking forward to.”

The three backs may not be used solely out of the backfield. Jones said “has me out wide” at times and the other backs have also shown ability to make plays in the passing game, so there’s likely to be a wide variety of looks from the Chiefs offense come the fall.