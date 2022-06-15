Texans expect Derek Stingley, Kenyon Green to be full speed at training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT
The Texans took a pair of players in the first round of this year’s draft who have been recovering from injuries over the course of the offseason.

Cornerback Derek Stingley was limited to three games at LSU last year by a Lisfranc injury and guard Kenyon Green had a knee injury that needed to be repaired. Those injuries kept both players from full participation this spring, but head coach Lovie Smith said the team’s always been taking a long view with them and that both rookies are on track to be ready for everything when training camp gets underway.

“We expect them to be full speed, ready to go,” Smith said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “Both players have had off-season surgeries. We knew that. So, we had a plan. We wanted them to first come in, we evaluate, see exactly where they are. We don’t play tomorrow, so we’re going to take it slow with them.”

The Texans also have second-round wideout John Metchie III returning from a torn ACL and all the selections fit with a team that is prioritizing future success over immediate returns on investment.

  2. Derek Stingley’s Grandfather was Darryl Stingley. The WR for the Patriots whose back was broken and was paralyzed due to a hit from Jack Tatum in a preseason game in 1978. Stingley passed away in 2007 due to complications with his condition.

    His grandson being drafted 3rd overall is an incredible legacy.

