Tom Brady on Aaron Donald’s Instagram workout: I’m like, ‘Damn, maybe I should have retired’

Getty Images

Tom Brady and Aaron Donald have faced each other five times, with three of those meetings coming the past two seasons. Brady is 151-of-238 for 1,508 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in games against Donald’s Rams, with Donald making 12 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits.

The Rams have won the past three meetings against Brady after Brady’s Patriots beat them 26-10 in 2016 and 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

The rest of the NFL outside of Tampa was thrilled when Brady annnounced his retirement, only to see him unretire after 40 days. The rest of the NFL outside of Los Angeles was thrilled when Donald said he was considering retirement, only to see him sign a three-year, $95 million extension.

They will meet again Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.

“I see Aaron Donald workout on my Instagram I’m like, ‘Damn, maybe I should have retired,’” Brady said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “He’s a beast.”

Donald has returned to chase back-to-back Super Bowls. (Brady’s Patriots are the last team to repeat, having won Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2003 and Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004.) Brady has returned to chase his ninth Super Bowl. Their teams are favorites to win the NFC.