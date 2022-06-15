Von Miller: I want to be the guy who pushes the Bills over the edge

Getty Images

Von Miller won a Super Bowl after being traded to the Rams in the middle of the 2021 season and there was a place for him in Los Angeles this year, but he won’t be back with the team.

Miller opted to sign with the Bills as a free agent and told reporters on Tuesday that he “wasn’t content” to ride off “into the sunset” with the NFC West team. Instead, he hopes to be the final piece of the puzzle that brings the Bills their first Lombardi Trophy.

“This is a special team, they’re right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys,” Miller said, via Wilton Jackson of SI.com.

Adding a player of Miller’s talent to a team that has been at the top of the league for the last couple of years would usually look like enough to tip the scales in their favor, but the AFC was an arms race this offseason and the Bills will have plenty of competition to make it to Arizona next February.