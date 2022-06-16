All Bears players are wearing No. 41 today, in honor of Brian Piccolo

Getty Images

Bears running back Brian Piccolo died 52 years ago today, at the age of 26. In honor of Piccolo, all 90 Bears players are wearing his jersey number — 41 — at practice today.

Here’s the video. It’s a great gesture by the Bears.

Piccolo’s close friendship with Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers became the subject of the film Brian’s Song.

“He was so young to die, with a future that held so much for him,” Bears founder George Halas sad after Piccolo passed away from cancer in 1070. “But Brian made the most of the brief 26 years allotted to him, and he will not be forgotten.”

Twice the length of Piccolo’s life later, he’s still being remembered by the Bears in a simple yet very memorable way.