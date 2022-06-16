Andy Reid on Orlando Brown’s contract: These things don’t happen overnight

Getty Images

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was not on the field for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, as he and the club continue to work on a potential new contract for him.

While Kansas City used the franchise tag on Brown, the left tackle has not yet signed the franchise tender — which means he’s technically not under contract and therefore not required to be at minicamp.

Head coach Andy Reid has expressed confidence throughout the offseason program that the two sides will be able to work out a deal. With minicamp wrapping up on Thursday, Reid reiterated that stance.

“I’m not doing a whole lot of conversing with him, but [G.M.] Brett [Veach] and his crew are,” Reid said in his press conference. “And so as long as they’re talking — these things don’t ever happen overnight. That’s not how it works. So they’ll work through it. And I know both sides will handle it the right way and come to a spot that’s good for both Orlando and the team.”

The Chiefs acquired Brown from the Ravens in April 2021. If Brown and the Chiefs do not come to a long-term agreement before the July 15 deadline, Brown will make $16.66 million on a one-year deal.

Brown was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last year after starting 16 regular-season games, missing one contest due to a calf injury.