Andy Reid on Orlando Brown’s contract: These things don’t happen overnight

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 16, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was not on the field for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, as he and the club continue to work on a potential new contract for him.

While Kansas City used the franchise tag on Brown, the left tackle has not yet signed the franchise tender — which means he’s technically not under contract and therefore not required to be at minicamp.

Head coach Andy Reid has expressed confidence throughout the offseason program that the two sides will be able to work out a deal. With minicamp wrapping up on Thursday, Reid reiterated that stance.

“I’m not doing a whole lot of conversing with him, but [G.M.] Brett [Veach] and his crew are,” Reid said in his press conference. “And so as long as they’re talking — these things don’t ever happen overnight. That’s not how it works. So they’ll work through it. And I know both sides will handle it the right way and come to a spot that’s good for both Orlando and the team.”

The Chiefs acquired Brown from the Ravens in April 2021. If Brown and the Chiefs do not come to a long-term agreement before the July 15 deadline, Brown will make $16.66 million on a one-year deal.

Brown was selected to his third consecutive Pro Bowl last year after starting 16 regular-season games, missing one contest due to a calf injury.

3 responses to “Andy Reid on Orlando Brown’s contract: These things don’t happen overnight

  1. Problem for KC is that Brown is a good player, but at a position that is going to be paid as a truly elite player because of who he is protecting. Which compounds the problem because the guy he’s protecting makes big coin.

    Good luck without the Cheetah.

  2. Well, when you’re in a raging cap hell with no leverage, weighing who you might need to cut on the roster or trade, they certainly don’t.

    Smart teams already have the player budgeted.

    You’re not one of those teams.

  3. touchback6 says:
    June 16, 2022 at 1:03 pm
    Well, when you’re in a raging cap hell with no leverage, weighing who you might need to cut on the roster or trade, they certainly don’t.

    Smart teams already have the player budgeted.

    You’re not one of those teams.
    ——–
    You’re fear of the Chiefs is legendary just like your ignorance of the salary cap. Chiefs have 15.5 million in cap space for 2022 where the Pats only have 5.5 million in cap space. Apparently New England isn’t one of those teams you talk about.

