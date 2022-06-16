Browns announce hirings, promotions in football operations staff

Getty Images

The Browns formally announced seven hires and 13 promotions to their football operations staff on Thursday.

A couple of the moves have been previously reported. Catherine Raiche was hired away from the Eagles and will serve as assistant G.M. and vice president of football operations. She will share the assistant G.M. role with Glenn Cook, who will maintain his role as the vice president of player personnel.

The Browns also announced that they have hired longtime personnel executive Jimmy Raye as the senior executive advisor to the G.M. Raye was most recently the assistant G.M. of the Texans.

National scout Chris Buford, Southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen, and three scouting assistants —Hajriz Aliu, Ryan Conway, and Cyrus Wolford — round out the new hires.

The team’s promotions include former Lions G.M. Bob Quinn moving from a consultant role to senior personnel/coaching executive. The Browns also promoted director of pro scouting Adam Al-Khayyal, director of college scouting Max Paulus, assistant director of pro scouting Sam DeLuca, national scout Zach Ayers, West Coast area scout Josh Cox, Southeast area scout Matt Donhoe, Mid-Atlantic area scout Joe Dever, director of football operations Tyler Hamblin, salary cap/contract analyst Callum Mahoney, football operations coordinator Shane Normandeau, and player personnel/football operations process manager Joy Tapajcik.