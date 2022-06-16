Browns sign Cade York

Getty Images

The Browns are up to eight signed draft picks.

Fourth-round kicker Cade York is the latest member of the class to agree to a deal. Fellow fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey is the only remaining unsigned pick.

York spent the last three seasons handling the kicking duties at LSU. He was second in the nation when the school won the national title during his freshman season in 2019 and he was a second-team All-American in 2020. He made 15-of-18 field goal attempts and all 39 of his extra point tries during his final season at the SEC school.

The Browns don’t have another kicker on the roster, so York will head into training camp with a firm grasp on the role.