Cardinals sign Josh Jackson, Ben Niemann

The Cardinals signed cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Ben Niemann, the team announced Thursday.

Arizona cut safety Javon Hagan in a corresponding move.

Jackson and Niemann participated in the Cardinals’ minicamp this week on a tryout basis.

Jackson is a four-year NFL veteran who spent his first three seasons with Green Bay before playing with Kansas City last year. He has appeared in 44 career games with 15 starts and has 89 tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Jackson, 26, also has 12 special teams tackles.

The Packers made Jackson a second-round choice in 2018, and he appeared in 42 games with the Packers before they traded him to the Giants last summer. He spent time on the Giants’ practice squad in 2021 before signing with the Chiefs.

Niemann appeared in 62 career regular-season games with 12 starts with the Chiefs the past four seasons. He has totaled 153 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and 13 special teams tackles.

He played all 17 games with Kansas City last season, including five starts, and made a career-high 52 tackles to go with a sack, two fumble recoveries and two tackles for loss.

Niemann, 26, entered the NFL in 2018 with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent from Iowa.