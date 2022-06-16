Chiefs re-sign Chris Lammons

Getty Images

The Chiefs made several roster moves before departing for the summer break before training camp.

The NFL’s transactions report shows the Chiefs signed two players and waived two others in corresponding moves.

Kansas City signed wide receiver Aaron Parker, who was one of two tryout players at the team’s minicamp this week. Parker, 24, went undrafted in 2020 out of Rhode Island.

He has spent time with the Cowboys and Panthers, including as a member of Carolina’s practice squad for part of last season. Parker has played one career game, seeing action on six special teams snaps for the Panthers last season.

The Chiefs also have brought back core special teams player Chris Lammons, whom the team did not tender as a restricted free agent after his arrest in February. Lammons was charged with a felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery. Saints running back Alvin Kamara was one of three other men arrested for the alleged battery in Las Vegas before the Pro Bowl.

A recent hearing for the case was postponed until Aug. 1.

Lammons, 26, has played 14 games for the Chiefs the past two seasons, including 12 in 2021. He has six tackles and a fumble recovery for the team.

The Chiefs waived cornerback Luq Barcoo and waived receiver Mathew Sexton with an injury designation.

Barcoo, 23, played three games with a start for the Jaguars in 2020.