Posted by Myles Simmons on June 16, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
When the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals this spring, they didn’t elect to significantly add to their receivers room.

Baltimore’s expecting 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman to step up and become one of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s top targets along with tight end Mark Andrews. One other receiver who should help fill an important offensive role is receiver Devin Duvernay.

Duvernay was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler as a returner in 2021. But he caught 33 passes for 272 yards with a pair of touchdowns last season. He also took seven carries for 50 yards.

At Baltimore’s minicamp this week, Duvernay said Brown was a friend and he hated to see him leave the team.

“[B]ut we have an opportunity in front of us and we’re all excited about it and excited for the future,” Duvernay said in his press conference. “[I] can’t wait to see how the season goes.”

Duvernay said he feels like the entire receivers room has a chip on its collective shoulder based on the outside perception. But Baltimore showed some faith in the room by not adding to it after the trade.

“I feel like they kind of believe in the guys that they have,” Duvernay said. “They drafted us for a reason, I feel like. So, I feel like they feel strongly about us. Every day on this practice field we just try to prove them right in their decisions.”

Personally, though, Duvernay said his skills as a returner should help provide more opportunities as a receiver.

“I just want to keep gaining these coaches’ trust, and as long as they trust me, believe in me, I feel like I’ll have no problem,” Duvernay said. “So, I just come out in practice and just do what I can do and have fun with it and show them that I’m a very capable wide receiver and can help this team win.”

3 responses to “Devin Duvernay: I want to show I’m a very capable wide receiver

  1. Devin can play. Give him the damn ball. He’s fast, an excellent blocker, great on special teams, and an all around good guy. If Baltimore can focus on pass blocking this year to give Lamar enough time to throw deep, they have to take advantage of the gem they have. And frankly, I love all of Baltimore’s receivers. It’s easy to blame the QB, but even Houdini can’t escape every pass rush that Baltimore had to face last year. If the OL play is improved, I can’t wait to see what Devin and the wideouts can do this year.

  2. Classic Baltimore.

    All we’ve heard the last few years is hype over Brown, Duvernay, Proche last year and obviously Bateman.

    Who is the unsigned QB in Baltimore?

    LOL

