Devon Allen wins another 110-meter hurdles race

Getty Images

Eagles receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days.

The world-class track athlete won the Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday, running a 13.22 in the 110-meter hurdles.

Spain’s Asier Martinez finished second in 13.30.

Allen won the event at the New York Grand Prix last week with a 12.84, which is the third-fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles all time.

A two-time Olympian, Allen took fourth in the Tokyo Games in 2021 and fifth in the Rio Games in 2016.

He has not played football since 2016 but signed with the Eagles this offseason after working out at the University of Oregon’s Pro Day in April.

He will compete in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships later this month and the World Championships in Europe in mid-July before reporting to training camp.