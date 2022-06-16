Falcons sign Jonotthan Harrison, Jalen Dalton

Getty Images

The Falcons have signed a pair of players who participated in the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis this week.

Atlanta announced the club has added offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton.

Harrison entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has appeared in 84 games with 42 starts. He’s spent time with the Bills and Giants in the last two seasons, but has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2019. That year, he appeared in all 16 games for the Jets with 10 starts.

Dalton has spent time with the Saints and Bears since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

As corresponding roster moves, the Falcons have released running back Jeremy McNichols and receiver Austin Trammell.