Justin Herbert says he loves football so much that he doesn’t like time off in the summer

Getty Images

With minicamps coming to an end and training camps opening in six weeks, NFL players are getting some time off. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn’t need it.

“I think the great thing about football, for me, is I need football,” Herbert said. “I love waking up and going to work and lifting, running, throwing and watching film. I think too much off time can kind of be a burden to me sometimes, so I always look forward to having stuff to do, whether that’s watching film or us throwing or being out here for OTAs. I think that’s kind of what I look forward to.”

Asked if he takes a vacation, Herbert said that to him, his job feels like a vacation.

“I feel like I’m kind of on vacation right now,” he said. “I think that if you’re taking a vacation, you’re trying to get away from something. I always look forward to coming to this place and working and doing all of these fun things. Going home, I’ll do the same thing, trying to have as much fun as I can with my family and things like that, but it is work and getting ready for the season.”

Herbert likes to do something football-related every single day.

“I feel like I just get bored sometimes without football, he said. “Saturdays and Sundays are nice, but at the same time, I’d rather be playing and having something to do because I hate hanging around my house and not doing anything or accomplishing anything.”