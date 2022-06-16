Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals would love to get a new contract done with Hollywood Brown

USA Today

New Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown still has two years remaining on his rookie contract, but the Cardinals hope to lock him up beyond that.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team views Brown as a player who will remain in Arizona for many years to come.

“Yeah, we’d love to get it done,” Kingsbury told USA Today. “Hollywood is a guy that we see as a long-term answer.”

The wide receiver contract market has exploded this offseason, and Brown will surely expect a big payday. The Cardinals surely knew when they traded a first-round draft pick to the Ravens for Brown and a third-round pick that they’d need to be willing to pay a lot to keep Brown around for the long run.