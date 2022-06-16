Lamar Jackson doesn’t rule out a holdout

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT
After months of refusing to engage the Ravens in contract talks, quarterback Lamar Jackson finally has real urgency to get a deal done. And it could be enough to get him to hold out of training camp.

Asked whether he’d report for training camp without a new deal, Jackson on Thursday told reporters this, via ESPN.com: “We’re having a conversation about it. I don’t know.”

That’s a significant comment, because it flips the notion that the Ravens are ready to pay Jackson but he’s not ready to take their money. By the end of July, it’s possible that he’ll want more than the Ravens will pay.

It’s a positive development that Jackson has decided to abandon his prior refusal to talk to the team about a new contract. That positive becomes a negative if Jackson ends up wanting far more than the Ravens will pay.

Still, talking about it is far better than the inexplicable silence that has prevailed for months.

