Lamar Jackson says he discussed contract with Ravens, expects to remain in Baltimore

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract, and when he skipped voluntary Organized Team Activities, questions were raised about whether he and the team were not on the same page.

Jackson says everything is fine.

After attending mandatory minicamp today, Jackson told reporters that he had contract talks with the Ravens this week, and that he expects to play his entire career in Baltimore.

Jackson sounded like he was talking about a fairly casual discussion with the Ravens about both sides generally agreeing that they want to remain together, rather than a formal negotiation in which specific proposals were passed back and forth. So it may still be a while before a contract gets done.

Jackson is due a base salary of $23 million this year. If he doesn’t sign a contract extension with the Ravens by March, the team will almost certainly use the franchise tag rather than let him test unrestricted free agency, so it’s unlikely that he’s going to leave Baltimore any time soon even if he doesn’t reach a deal on a new contract.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Lamar Jackson says he discussed contract with Ravens, expects to remain in Baltimore

  6. I think it’s a huge mistake if they give a huge contract to him like Patrick Mahomes. He’s never going to get the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

  7. Ravens: “Say Lamar, after practice why don’t we sit down and talk about getting you a new deal?”

    Lamar: “Nah..I’m good. Gonna go lift some weights now.”

  8. Lamar over playing his hand , Give the Ravens an extra Year to realize what a mistake they would of made locking him up long term .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.