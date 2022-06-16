Logan Thomas: Terry McLaurin will get what he deserves

June 16, 2022
Washington receiver Terry McLaurin elected to stay away from the team’s mandatory minicamp this week as he awaits a new contract.

Head coach Ron Rivera has expressed optimism that a deal will get done, while also saying that the team won’t trade McLaurin.

One of McLaurin’s teammates was also clear this week that he’d also like to see an extension happen. Tight end Logan Thomas was clear that he understood why McLaurin had elected to stay away from minicamp.

“Terry’s a great dude, a great player, a great kid, a great person — a person I care about a lot,” Thomas said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “Do your thing, Terry. You get what you deserve. The time will come, whether it’s this year, next year, or whenever the time comes, he’ll get what he deserves.”

McLaurin has constantly delivered as a leading receiver for the Commanders since he entered the league as a third-round pick in 2019. Last season, he caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards with five touchdowns — easily leading Washington in all three categories.

  2. 5 Touchdowns? He isnt even in the top 25 WR’s in the league and he wants top 5 money? Dont get me wrong, he is a decent #1 receiver, but he needs to think about a 15M/Yr deal and not at 25M/Yr cause he just isnt producing like those top 5.

  3. Terry is a great player and seems like a humble, nice, smart guy. He’s everything you want the best player on your team to be.

    That said, I feel bad for him, as he’s on the road to becoming Snyder’s next shiny object he (Dan) uses to distract the dwindling “rah rah” contingent of the fanbase from his utter ineptitude.

    As sad as it is to say, I can easily see Snyder still being around in 15 years, retiring McLaurin’s number and enshrining “McLaurin Way” at the newish stadium on the current FedEx Field lot, all while the Commanders (awful name) have been a sub .500 team the entire time and still constantly embroiled in controversy. Sorry, Terry!

  5. They will offer a decent contract but not a great one. It’s then up to him to know his worth and maybe hold out or finish off his old contract and flee the Washington franchise.

