Logan Thomas: Terry McLaurin will get what he deserves

Getty Images

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin elected to stay away from the team’s mandatory minicamp this week as he awaits a new contract.

Head coach Ron Rivera has expressed optimism that a deal will get done, while also saying that the team won’t trade McLaurin.

One of McLaurin’s teammates was also clear this week that he’d also like to see an extension happen. Tight end Logan Thomas was clear that he understood why McLaurin had elected to stay away from minicamp.

“Terry’s a great dude, a great player, a great kid, a great person — a person I care about a lot,” Thomas said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “Do your thing, Terry. You get what you deserve. The time will come, whether it’s this year, next year, or whenever the time comes, he’ll get what he deserves.”

McLaurin has constantly delivered as a leading receiver for the Commanders since he entered the league as a third-round pick in 2019. Last season, he caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards with five touchdowns — easily leading Washington in all three categories.