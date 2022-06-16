Marv Levy earns induction into CFL Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Marv Levy already is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after an illustrious career as head coach of the Bills. On Friday night, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame will induct the former Montreal Alouettes coach in its Hall of Fame.

Bud Grant and Warren Moon are the only other people in the CFL Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Grant coached both the Vikings and Winnipeg. Moon played for the Oilers, Vikings, Seahawks and Chiefs after beginning his pro career with Edmonton.

“It stunned me,” Levy told The Canadian Press. “It surprised me after all of these years. I know how few people there are in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

“I know Bud Grant was an opponent, but he was also a man I’ve always admired and like very much. And Warren Moon was such a terrific player, both in Canada and the NFL. It’s very, very heartwarming. I’m thrilled and a little bit amazed.”

Levy, 96, will not attend the induction ceremony in Hamilton, Ontario.

Levy left his job as a special teams coach with Washington following the team’s 14-7 Super Bowl loss to the unbeaten Dolphins in 1972 to become Montreal’s head coach. He spent five seasons coaching in the CFL, going 43-31-4 and winning two Grey Cup titles.

He returned to the NFL in 1978 as head coach of the Chiefs.

Levy earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001 after becoming the winningest coach in Bills’ team history over 12 seasons. He was G.M. of the Bills in 2006-07.